MT. JEWETT — The following are programs being held at Kinzua Bridge State Park Aug. 19-27.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Intro to GPS/Geocaching, 11 a.m.
Meet in front of the Visitor Center for an introduction about GPS units and how to geocache. Then, borrow a GPS unit and try to find the park caches.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Archery, 10 a.m.
Practice archery skills in a safe and fun environment. Staff will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. Meet on the eastern side of the building.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Pedal The Plateau, 10 a.m.
The Knox & Kane Rail Trail is a great place to ride a bike and enjoy nature. Bring a bike and join a park educator for a ride from the park to Mount Jewett and back. Helmets are required and participants should expect to bike about 8 miles on a flat crushed-gravel surface. A safety talk will take place prior to the ride. Meet at the Knox & Kane Trailhead near the skywalk. Please bring water.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Nature Walk, Noon
Try something new by joining staff for an stress-free walk around the main park area. Relax and look and listen to nature. For more information on this program, call 814-778-5467.