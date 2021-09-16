DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus held its monthly meeting in McGivney Hall, with Grand Knight Pete Brown presiding.
After opening ceremonies, brother tom Tarcson gave a report on the pro-life fundraiser and the Life Chain event scheduled for Oct. 3 in DuBois. This is the 40th Anniversary of the Life Chain in DuBois.
Chainman of the annual reverse raffle, Ken Straub, went over the special meeting notes for the event to be held Oct. 16 in Luthersburg. Brown is chairing the football sweepstakes, and spoke of the Rosary In The Park activity being planned. Jerry McIntosh gave the picnic report. Tom Shade reported on the preliminary actions being taken for the 125th Anniversary of the council in 2025.
District Deputy Dave Johnston announced the need to form a district degree team.
After closing closing prayer, the knights enjoyed food and fellowship.
The local Knights of Columbus Council began in 1900 under the leadership of Father Michael Driscoll, assistant pastor at St. Catherine’s Church.