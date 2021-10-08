DuBOIS — The last DuBois Area Farmers Market and last Farm to Table class, both held in downtown DuBois, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9.
The market is held in the Pershing Lot at East Long Avenue and North Brady Street from 8-11 a.m. Look for lots of fall produce, canned good, baked goods and homemade artisan crafts.
The free Farm to Table cooking class is held at the Bethany Covenant Church at 10:30 am. The church is located near the Pershing Lot at 26 E. Long Ave. This week’s topic is apples.
These events are hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and sponsored by O’Bryon Eye Associates and O’Bryon Family Medicine.