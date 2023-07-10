DuBOIS — Late registration for all students new to the DuBois Area School District or those changing elementary schools in the fall of 2023 will take place Wednesday, July 19 at the DuBois Area Middle School.
Personnel will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to assist with the registration process. Pre-registration packets are available at school offices from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to retrieve a pre-registration packet in advance to expedite the registration process.
All registering students must bring their birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. (Examples: deed, lease, current utility bill, current credit card bill, property tax bill, vehicle registration or DOT Identification Card.)
Children who will begin kindergarten this fall must be 5 years of age by July 1, 2023. First grade registrants who have not been in kindergarten should be six (6) by July 1, 2023.