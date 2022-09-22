The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) welcomed 15 new participants this year.
The program kicked off at the Dam Inn with an evening social event on Sept. 13. Bill Conrad, chairman of the Stackpole-Hall Board of Trustees, spoke to the group about the evolution of the program and how the need for it was identified by the Foundation nearly twenty years ago.
Jackie Herbstritt with the Community Education Center provided an overview of what to expect throughout the year and shared some program outcomes. LEC Alumni Tim Pearson presented the main goal areas of the program and the importance of community leadership. The event was sponsored, in part, by Northwest Bank.
The first full-day session was held at the Fox Township Firemen’s Club. Participants completed personality and leadership style assessments and learned about the various styles from Terry Hinton, a certified Myers-Briggs and DISC profiler.
Jonathan Johnson from the Center for Rural PA provided an interactive presentation on the demographic trends and implications for Elk and Cameron Counties. The class completed an Escape Room activity in small groups and began brainstorming ideas for their community improvement projects.
Lunch was sponsored by Creative Concrete by Herbstritt.
This year’s participants are: Rachel Barret, self-sponsored; Tyler Cuneo, Horizon Technologies; Cortney Fritz, Gasbarre Products; Shannon Gittermann, Domtar; Jodi Guisto, Northern PA Regional College; Joe Jacob, Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys; Katie Lenze, North Central Regional Planning; Bryan Linton, Dickinson Center; Kasey McClain, Elk County Housing Authority; Jesse Schreiber, St. Marys Area High School; Brandon Smith, CNB Bank; Nikki Stahlmann, Kinetic by Windstream, Andy Urmann, Amphenol; Seth Weible, APG Sintered Metals and Jennifer Wonderly, Northwest Bank.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. A small group community improvement project is one component of the leadership program. The objective of the community improvement experience is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn how to make a direct and visible impact in their communities through service to a community need, organization or agency.
More information on the program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.