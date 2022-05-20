EMPORIUM — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) focused on economic development at its May 11 session.
Participants toured Embassy Powder Metals in Emporium. President Steve Aharrah explained the powder metal process and how the industry contributes significantly to the local, state, national and global economy. Chris Andrews, Controller for Emporium Hardwoods, led the group on a tour through the facility; she explained the lumber process and how they ship products to over forty countries.
Rich Valley Wines hosted the class over lunch. Owners Ryan and Brandi Magaro shared their story of becoming entrepreneurs of multiple businesses in Emporium. Their Winery is located in a former church on the main street. The couple, along with family and friends, conducted extensive renovations to create the modern event space it is today.
Sarah Jane Nolan, owner of Sara Jane’s Studio, hosted the group at her new event space on West Fourth Street. The class heard presentations and had discussions with Brit Madera from the PA Wilds, Amy Shields from the Allegheny Hardwoods Utilization Group, and Eric Wolfe, president/owner of Horizon Technologies.
One participant remarked, “This session was a great reminder of the impact of our local community on the US and the world.”
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. The CEC is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership Elk & Cameron program. More information and applications for the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.