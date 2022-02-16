ST MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron’s (LEC) monthly session in February focused on the many aspects of Local Government. Attorney Tom Wagner provided an overview of the roles and responsibilities local governments play in everyday life, from zoning issues, to clean water and maintaining roadways.
One participant commented that the biggest take away from the session was “realizing and appreciating how much impact local governments have on my life.”
St. Marys Area Superintendent Dr. Harley Ramsey led an interactive session on how school boards operate and shared information on his personal leadership style. Attorneys Rick Brown and Brad Kraus and LeeAnn Covac, District Court Administrator facilitated a mock City Council meeting with the participants. Lunch was sponsored by Meyer, Wagner, Brown and Kraus law offices.
Participants travelled to the Courthouse in the afternoon where they were seated in the Courtroom jury box. Kim Frey, Director of Elections and Voter Registration, spoke with the group about the election process and how candidates get on the ballot. One participant remarked they learned “how important it is to research every candidate on the ballot prior to voting.”
Elk County Commissioners Joe Daghir, Fritz Lecker and Matthew Quesenberry presented on the internal aspects of county government and relayed the importance of collaboration. Judge McMahon and LeeAnn Covac facilitated a discussion on jury duty and the court system.
The Leadership class finished up the day with a visit to the 911 Center where Mark Greenthaner and Mike McAllister provided an overview of emergency services and a tour of the dispatch center. One participant reflected on the value of the session by saying “this session, like every session before it, had us all ready to run for offices and participate on community boards; these sessions do a great job at educating the participants and sparking civic readiness within each and every one of us.”
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.