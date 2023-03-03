ST MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) recently participated in a monthly session on local government.
Attorney Tom Wagner began the day with a presentation about how local government impacts daily living. St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming and Mayor Lyle Gardner talked with the class about the roles of local government units. The class then participated in a mock City Council meeting.
Lunch was catered by Taco Inc. and sponsored by the Law Offices of Meyer, Wagner, Brown and Kraus.
In the afternoon, LEC visited the Elk County Courthouse, where they sat in the jury box of the main courtroom. The Elk County Commissioners discussed the role of county government. LeeAnn Covac, district court administrator, spoke to the class on jury duty and the court system. Kim Frey, director of elections and voter registration, discussed the process of elections locally and statewide. As a result of these presentations, one participant commented that they had already contacted Frey to be a poll worker during the upcoming primaries.
Following the visit to the courthouse, the participants went to the 911 Center where they learned about the scope of emergency services provided, toured the center, and spoke with dispatchers about their responsibilities.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. Applications for the 2023-2024 program year will be available in April.
More information on the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.