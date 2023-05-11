LEC program participants in Harrisburg

Pictured (front row, from left) is Jen Wonderly, Kate Brock, Rachel Barrett, Andy Urmann. In the back row, from left, is Tim Pearson, Tyler Cuneo, Cortney Fritz, Joe Jacob, Seth Weible, Mollie Anzinger, Jesse Schreiber and Bryan Linton.

 Submitted

The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) visited the Capitol in Harrisburg this month. The participants met with Rep. Armanini and Rep. Causer, Sen. Dush, and heard from a lobbyist for FirstEnergy Corporation –Sharon Fulton Roth.

A guided tour of the Capitol was also conducted. The trip was sponsored by the FirstEnergy Foundation.

The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. Applications for 2023-2024 are now available. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.

