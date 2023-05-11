The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) visited the Capitol in Harrisburg this month. The participants met with Rep. Armanini and Rep. Causer, Sen. Dush, and heard from a lobbyist for FirstEnergy Corporation –Sharon Fulton Roth.
A guided tour of the Capitol was also conducted. The trip was sponsored by the FirstEnergy Foundation.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. Applications for 2023-2024 are now available. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.