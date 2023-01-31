ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron’s (LEC) monthly session focused on the area’s Health and Human Services sector in January.
The participants were hosted at the Elkland Search and Rescue facility in St. Marys in the morning. Matt Young, president of the organization, provided a presentation on the history, mission and work of Elkland Search and Rescue.
“Volunteers are always needed and there is a job for everyone,” said Young.
The class participated in a panel discussion with Billie Jo Weyant, director of CAPSEA, Angela Chew, program director of Dickinson’s Restoration Center, and Brad Chapman, president of Penn Highlands Elk & Clearfield.
The discussion focused on challenges, collaboration, and facility acquisitions and upgrades. Chapman’s best leadership advice to the group was that, “Despite the current crisis or challenge on the table, you must stay focused, have a plan and keep on moving.”
The class moved to the St. Marys Police Department for the afternoon. Operation Elk County (local drug task force) provided several presentations and demonstrations on the drug crisis in the area. Presenters included District Attorney Beau Grove, Sgt. Mike Shaffer, Sgt. Anthony Pistner, Officer Derrick Welsh, Chief Tom Nicklas, Sheriff Todd Caltagarone, Detective Gregg McManus, and K9 Nando.
One participant reflected, “It was great to see the task force has access to the newest technologies to help combat the drug crisis in our rural communities.”
Each LEC participant was given a copy of the locally produced book “Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” which were donated by Operation Elk County. Lunch was sponsored by Dickinson Center Inc.
The goals of the Leadership Elk & Cameron program are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness.
More information can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.