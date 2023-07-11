ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) is accepting applications through July 14.
The 10-month community-based leadership program begins in September and runs through June. The class meets one full day per month, and includes an overnight trip to Harrisburg.
One recent graduate reflected that “To lead in your community, you need to know your community resources, key contacts, industry needs, etc., –this program connects you with all of those things.”
As a result of this program, 100 percent of the alumni are likely to join a public board and lead a community improvement effort.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.