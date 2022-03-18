ST MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron’s (LEC) monthly session in March centered on the area’s Education opportunities and the Arts. The participants began at the CEC building where they were provided an overview of the CEC’s programs. Representatives from the Northern PA Regional College provided a demonstration on the live virtual learning platform utilized by the College.
Cortney Pahel, program director at Dickinson Center discussed the Parents as Teachers programs and provided a tour of the Children’s Center, located on the first floor of the CEC.
The class moved to the St. Marys Area High School, where they were provided a tour and overview of the Career and Technical Education programs. Lunch was sponsored by the Northern PA Regional College. A facilitated panel discussion with school superintendents and school board members took place following lunch.
Panelists included Sam MacDonald, president of ECC; Heather Vargas, superintendent of Ridgway; Harley Ramsey, superintendent of St. Marys; Cly Horning, St. Marys school board member; Nikki Zimmerman, Johnsonburg school board member, and Amy Goode, Ridgway school board member. One participant observed that it was “exciting to see how well the schools, the CEC, and businesses collaborate and work together.”
The afternoon concluded with an overview and virtual visit (due to inclement weather) of the Elk County Council on the Arts programs and sales gallery and a presentation on the Elk County Footlighters. One participant remarked that organizations like “the Footlighters and ECCOTA are so valuable in bringing cultural experiences to our communities.”
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.