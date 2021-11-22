ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program completed a session on Communications on Nov. 10. Each participant delivered a three-to-four minute “Ice Breaker” speech.
Elk County Toastmasters Club members Cory Straub and Shanda Kelsch provided an interactive workshop on effective speaking and listening skills. Local author John Schlimm joined the group to discuss public relations, marketing and social media trends.
Schlimm also facilitated a discussion and planning session around the participants’ community improvement projects. The projects will address issues related to middle school activities for youth and beautification of trails and parks throughout the counties.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.