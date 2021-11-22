LEC Communications pic

Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Barb Glatt, Stackpole Hall Foundation; Amy Goode, CEC; Gabby Wolff, Allegheny Coatings; Heather Beck, St. Marys School District; John Schlimm, Author; Tara Pogue, Johnsonburg Community Center; Heather Giroir, Elk County Housing Authority; Commissioner Ann Losey, Cameron County and Kalie Schmader, Hoeganaes. Back row, left to right are Mike Ryan, Amphenol Sensors; Caleb Gabler, Assured Testing Services; Kate Brock, CEC; Jen Labant, St. Marys School District; Dawn Foringer, Dickinson Center; Tim Pearson, Blue Keystone Enterprises, LLC and Nikki Stahlman, Elk County Housing Authority.

ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program completed a session on Communications on Nov. 10. Each participant delivered a three-to-four minute “Ice Breaker” speech.

Elk County Toastmasters Club members Cory Straub and Shanda Kelsch provided an interactive workshop on effective speaking and listening skills. Local author John Schlimm joined the group to discuss public relations, marketing and social media trends.

Schlimm also facilitated a discussion and planning session around the participants’ community improvement projects. The projects will address issues related to middle school activities for youth and beautification of trails and parks throughout the counties.

The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. More information about the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.

