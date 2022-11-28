ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) recently presented Cory Straub, president of Elk County Toastmasters with a Certificate of Appreciation and Service.
Straub has volunteered his time to the LEC annual Communications session every year since the beginning of the LEC in 2007. The only exception was the fall of 2020, when the regular LEC session was not held. This month’s session marked the 15th year that Straub has provided valuable tips and guidance on public speaking and listening skills.
Elk County Toastmasters has been a local active club for decades. Toastmasters Clubs across the world provide individuals with the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills in a supportive and friendly environment. “Our local region is very lucky to have an active Club with very distinguished speakers, including Cory Straub; that is rare for small rural areas,” said Kate Brock, director of the Community Education Center which operates the LEC program. The Club meets twice a month in the evenings in Kersey.
For more information about Elk County Toastmasters, contact Straub at 814-335-3203.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness.
More information on the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.