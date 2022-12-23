ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) held its monthly session on Dec. 14.
The session topic was local arts and education opportunities. The Northern PA Regional College kicked off the day with a presentation and demonstration of the college’s delivery platform at the CEC building. The class then visited Dickinson Center’s Children’s Center, also located in the CEC Building. Cortney Pahel, program director, spoke about the Parents as Teachers program, and the various activities that take place in the Children’s Center.
Jesse Gradl and Janet VanEerden welcomed the group at Gallery 29 where they talked about the creation of the Gallery, its mission, purpose and opportunities for local art classes. The class then traveled to the St. Marys Area High School. Superintendent Dr. Harley Ramsey led a tour of the Career and Technical Education departments and talked about the new Dutch Manufacturing program. Next, a panel of Superintendents and school board members from each school in Elk and Cameron Counties discussed the challenges and opportunities in local education. Lunch was sponsored by the Northern PA Regional College.
After lunch, the class traveled to the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA). Sara Frank, executive director, provided an overview of ECCOTA, the Gallery, and their various programs. Julie Mader, a local teaching artist for the Arts in Education program, led the group through an interactive art project. And finally, Jack Cleaver and Mike Aimes presented to the class on the history and activities of the Footlighters of Elk County. One participant commented that “the fact that most of these programs are looking for volunteers or members was eye opening.”
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. A small group community improvement project is one component of the Leadership program. The objective of the community improvement experience is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn how to make a direct and visible impact in their communities through service to a community need, organization or agency.
More information on the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.