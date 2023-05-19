ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron (LEC) program conducts community improvement projects each year. One project from last year’s class, Project Nature Can, has come to fruition.
The participants raised slightly more than $5,000 to purchase six outdoor garbage cans. The cans were delivered in the late fall of 2022, and installation of three of the cans recently took place. Cans were placed at Clarion-Little Toby Trail heads in Brockway and Ridgway, as well as the Portland Mills Canoe Launch.
The project group participants were Tim Pearson, Mike Ryan, Kalie Schmader and Gabby Wolff. Sponsors included Highland Field Services, a subsidiary of Seneca Resources, Sports and Recreation Associates, LLC, Delhunty Chiropractic and Nicole Feldbauer.
Three additional cans will be placed on the West Creek Recreational Trail, the Arroyo Canoe Launch, and the Irwin Run Canoe Launch in June.