ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) traveled to Harrisburg for this month’s session.
Participants met with state Rep. Mike Armanini and Martin Causer, and state Sen. Cris Dush where they heard about their backgrounds, interests, priorities, and reasons for running for public office.
The representatives shared information about how the House of Representatives operates and the committee structure.
The senator’s office discussed two current critical pieces of legislation related to voting and elections.
The group also went on a guided tour of the Capitol and viewed part of a Senate session.
In the afternoon, the class met with former state Rep. Matt Gabler in his role as the director of the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association (PFPA). Gabler explained what PFPA does, who it supports, and why forest products constitute a vital industry for the Commonwealth.
One participant commented, “It was nice to meet the people that could actually sign a bill into law.”
Another LEC participant said, “I am much more comfortable knowing I can contact my elected officials. They are no longer just names, but rather faces.”
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness.
The CEC is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Elk & Cameron program.
More information and applications for the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at (814) 781-3437.