ST. MARYS — Leadership Elk Cameron (LEC) kicked off their 2021-22 program with an evening social at the Maker’s Warehouse.
Kate Brock, CEC executive director, welcomed the group and Jennifer Dippold, Stackpole-Hall Foundation executive director, reviewed the history of the LEC program and the need it has met in the community.
Hannah Brock, LEC alumni, inspired the new class as she spoke about leadership and her experience in the LEC Program.
Sponsors for the evening’s event included Creative Concrete, Copper Fox Winery, Northwest Bank and Straub Brewery.
The new LEC 15 class spent the following day at the Elk Country Visitors Center for their orientation session.
Terry Hinton, LEC Alumni, began the day with a presentation reviewing the DISC Personality Profiles with each class member completing their own profile. She emphasized the benefits of understanding your personality when communicating with others or working in groups and teams.
Participants had the ability to recognize these personalities later in the day through an Escape Room activity.
One participant stated, “These activities were great at showing us our own personal strengths and weakness within our personality and strategies on how to make up for those weaknesses.”
Jonathan Johnson, senior policy analyst, from the Center for Rural PA presented data on the demographics and socioeconomic trends for Elk & Cameron counties.
One participant said, “Jonathan’s presentation was an eye-opener of where our community currently is going and what programs and projects we need to focus on to change some of the statics in our area.”
Jessica Herzing, LEC alumni, gave an update on her Cameron County Project. She spoke of how her participation in the LEC class had led her to look at her small community, step up to the plate as a leader and come up with a plan to make a difference.
The session ended with the class being split into small groups and assigned a group project to address a need in the community.
Groups will work on their projects over the next nine months and present their group’s work at the graduation ceremony next June.
The next LEC session will be Oct. 13 and will focusing on the environment and tourism.