ANNVILLE — Leah Boalich of Clearfield is one of nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2022 undergraduate and graduate programs who celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during the College’s 153rd Commencement.
Boalich received a bachelor of science in actuarial science from LVC.
Michael Pittari, professor of creative arts, was the morning’s featured Commencement speaker by virtue of being named the Vickroy Award winner (see below) during the 2021 Commencement Celebration. Dr. Si M. Pham ‘79, H’22, professor of surgery and chair of the department of cardiothoracic surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., delivered the afternoon Commencement speech. Dr. Pham also received an honorary doctor of science degree from LVC during the morning ceremony.