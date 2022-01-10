ST MARYS — Leadership Elk & Cameron Counties (LEC) participants have gathered together to support the local area this year.
One group, including Jen Labant, Heather Beck, Kyle Jordan, Tara Pogue, and Barb Glatt, is offering local middle school youth entertainment opportunities within the Elk County school district region.
The first middle school event will be held on Jan. 21, from 7-9 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club in St. Marys, located downtown. LEC participants, in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club staff, will be hosting a pizza and movie night, featuring the movie "Space Jam, A New Legacy."
All youth in grades six through eight are welcome to attend. There will be two free pieces of pizza, plus other snacks available for purchase. Bring a pillow, blanket and a friend to the club to enjoy a middle school night out.
LEC was created in 2007 to educate its participants in the strength and opportunities of the counties in order to develop informed, civic-oriented volunteers to help direct the future of these counties.
RSVP by Jan. 17, 2022 by filling out this form: https://forms.gle/YFEdcTZoutujjFWr7. Call the St. Marys Boys & Girls Club at 814-781-1910 with questions.