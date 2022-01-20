ST MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron’s (LEC) monthly session in January focused on the area’s Health and Human Services sector.
Participants were hosted at the Elkland Search and Rescue facility in St. Marys in the morning. Matt Young, chairman of the organization provided a presentation on the history, mission and work of Elkland Search and Rescue. The class participated in a panel discussion with Billie Jo Weyant, director of CAPSEA, Angela Chew, program director of Dickinson’s Restoration Center, and Laurie MacDonald, CFO of Penn Highlands Elk. The discussion focused on mental health, collaboration, and recent impacts of COVID.
The class moved to the City of St. Marys Police Department for the afternoon. Operation Elk County (the local drug task force) provided several presentations and demonstrations on the drug crisis in the area.
Presenters included District Attorney Tom Coppolo, Sgt. Mike Shaffer, Sgt. Anthony Pistner, Officer Derrick Welsh, Chief Tom Nicklas, Sheriff Todd Caltagarone, Detective Gregg McManus, and K9 Nando. Each LEC participant was given a copy of the locally produced book “Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” which were donated by Operation Elk County. Lunch was sponsored by Dickinson Center.
