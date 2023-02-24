DuBOIS —Lenten Evening Prayer starts this Sunday at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. Each Sunday of Lent until March 26, this nondenominational prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Scripture, music and a guest speaker.
The first guest speaker is Rev. Fr. John Detisch of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. He became St. Tobias’ pastor this past July, having previously served as pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Erie from 2012-2022. He is past pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Erie; St. Titus, Titusville; and Immaculate Conception Church, Mageetown. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. John the Evangelist Church in Girard, Sacred Heart Church in Erie and Blessed Sacrament in Erie.
Detisch was ordained a priest on April 22, 1988, after having received his Master of Divinity from St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe. From 1991-2022, he also served as Captain Chaplain to the Erie Police Department.
“We look forward to hearing Fr. Detisch this Sunday,” the Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer said. Siefer is pastor of St. Catherine and St. Michael the Archangel Church, both in DuBois; St. Mary Church in Reynoldsville, St. Bernard in Falls Creek and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Sykesville, known as DuBois Area Roman Catholic Churches.
“We hope everyone in the community knows they are welcome,” Siefer said. “We are happy to be able to provide such notable speakers and look forward to the messages they will share with us.”
Other speakers this season include:
Sunday, March 5, Lisa Witherite-Rieg, DO, FACO, family physician and Sykesville native;
Sunday, March 12, Fr. Ben Daghir, DuBois Area Roman Catholic Churches;
Sunday, March 19, the Rev. Harold “Jake” Jacobson of Grace Lutheran of Clarion and author;
Sunday, March 26, Maureen Horan of Manassas, Va., formerly of DuBois, mom and retired coach, athletic director and college professor.
For more information, call the St. Catherine office at 814-371-8556.