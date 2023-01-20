LOCK HAVEN — Workforce Development at Lock Haven University is accepting applications for an upcoming phlebotomy technician program. Learners can choose to take the program at either the main or Clearfield campus.
The main campus program will run Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 13 through April 24 from 6-9:30 p.m. and select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Clearfield campus program will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 14 through April 13 from 6-9:30 p.m.
The program will prepare learners to collect blood specimens from clients for the purpose of laboratory analysis. Learners will become familiar with all aspects of blood collection and will review the skills needed to perform venipunctures safely. Topics in this course include medical terminology, related anatomy and physiology, blood collection procedures, and procedures for collection of other types of specimens within the scope of practice of the phlebotomist.
To register, visit www.lockhaven.edu/workforce. For more information, email workforce@lockhaven.edu or call 570-484-3128.