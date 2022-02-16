LOCK HAVEN — Four articles written in 2021 by Lock Haven University alumnus Frederick "Fred" Schultz have been entered into the City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) Awards, presented annually by the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
"As any writer will tell you, rare are those who become wealthy in the endeavor," Schultz said. "But on occasion, simple recognition of good work will suffice. And that's what the CRMA awards do."
Schultz graduated from Lock Haven State College (LHSC) in 1979. Just months after receiving his degree in English from LHSC, he embarked on a career in publishing that included magazine positions from editorial assistant to editor-in-chief.
Today, Schultz is a writer for the U.S. Naval Institute's Naval History Online, and the monthly magazine, What's Up? Annapolis. He served for 38 years on the editorial staffs of the Naval Institute's magazines, Proceedings and Naval History, where he became well-known for his interviews of high-profile journalists, filmmakers, scientists, astronauts, government officials, military figures and explorers - several of which appear in his 2000 book, "History Makers: Interviews."
While at the Naval Institute, Schultz received a 2007 "Telly" Award for his television work as associate producer of the video collection "Americans at War," a Veterans Day special aired on PBS, and made available in high-definition DVDs.
Schultz's writing has also appeared in the publications: American Heritage, Bluegrass Unlimited, Chevron USA, Cobblestone, Maryland Life, Maryland Magazine and VFW. Schultz was a finalist for a 2019 national Folio magazine "Eddie" award for city and regional publications, also for his work on What's Up? Annapolis.
Schultz's origins in journalism started even before he graduated from LHSC, when he served as news editor of The Eagle Eye, LHU's student newspaper.
"I found exactly what I wanted at Lock Haven, which had some sophisticated media equipment and instructors at the time," Schultz said. "I couldn't have asked for a better 'baptism of fire' than being news editor of The Eagle Eye, which at the time was a morning daily weekday paper. We were especially proud to have been the first paper in Clinton County to announce the election of Jimmy Carter as president of the United States."
"Small universities that teach the art of storytelling, such as what Lock Haven did for me, are becoming endangered, as small local newspapers fade away at an alarming rate," Schultz added. "Those who are learning the process, such as the reporters who filed daily stories for the Eagle Eye in the 1970s, will be realizing that the news doesn't stop, just the way the general population is receiving it (is changing)."
A native of Gettysburg, Schultz now resides in Annapolis, Maryland, with his wife Susan Hottle-Schultz, and their dog, Ripple.