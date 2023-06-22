LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The dean’s list, prepared at the end of each semester, recognizes those students who have achieved academic distinction.
Local students who were named to the Dean’s List include:
- Hannah Albers, of DuBois
- John Arnold, of Grassflat
- Nicole Belkowski, of Curwensville
- Taylor Bierly, of West Decatur
- Kendra Billotte, of Clearfield
- Zachary Bundy, of Ridgway
- Sara Caldwell, of Houtzdale
- Sarah Casher, of Wallaceton
- Mary Jo Cheatle, of St. Marys
- Kristen Chew, of Clearfield
- Samantha Crum, of Johnsonburg
- Megan Dale, of Morrisdale
- Carl Dawes, of Clearfield
- Aaron Depto, of Osceola Mills
- Allison Dezanet, of Kersey
- Tyler Dilley, of St. Marys
- Austin Dobbins, of Punxsutawney
- Zachary Eckberg, of Philipsburg
- Gage Fleeger, of Falls Creek
- Justin Fletcher, of Clearfield
- Ashley Folmar, of Drifting
- Tabitha Gallaher, of Irvona
- Kameryn Glace, of Philipsburg
- Dylan Gnan, of St. Marys
- Eric Griffith, of Clearfield
- Jessicarain Griffith, of Clearfield
- Elizabeth Higgins, of Clearfield
- Stacey Houchins, of Hyde
- Lane Hugar, of Clearfield
- Rylee Kearney, of DuBois
- Madeline Klark, of DuBois
- Melanie Kuhn, of Clearfield
- Jonathan Kurtz, of DuBois
- Macey Lauder, of Woodland
- Michael Lezzer, of Curwensville
- Erica Linsenbigler, of Curwensville
- Michele Luzier, of Clearfield
- Sarah Lyle, of Frenchville
- Alexis Mayes, of Coalport
- Kaitlyn McBride, of Clearfield
- Chelsea McGarvey, of Troutville
- Blair McLachlan, of Osceola Mills
- Ian Meterko, of Reynoldsville
- Emma Morlock, of Morrisdale
- Nicholas Mostyn, of Munson
- Evan Muth, of Penfield
- Chloe Neal, of Reynoldsville
- Tyler Newell, of DuBois
- Emily Peters, of Philipsburg
- Makeeli Redden, of Clearfield
- Alex Ross, of St. Marys
- Philip Rowles, of Frenchville
- Sara Rowles, of West Decatur
- Tristan Rutter, of Coalport
- Gina Salvaggio, of St. Marys
- Matthew Shimmel, of Philipsburg
- Amber Smeal, of Curwensville
- Kaitlyn Stratton, of Clearfield
- Jenni Straub, of St. Marys
- Abigail Sutton, of DuBois
- Kaylin Teats, of Morrisdale
- Lila Tekely, of Philipsburg
- Kathrine Trentham, of Philipsburg
- Andrew Wehrle, of Rossiter
- Jacey Williams, of Madera
- Jennifer Wink, of Shawville
- Marlee Wood, of DuBois
- Blaise Zeiders, of Frenchville