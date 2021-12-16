LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University Criminal Justice Club held a candy bar fundraiser throughout the month of October that raised $100 for the Clinton County Women’s Center.
October was National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In addition to selling candy bars, the students also distributed information on services available for victims of domestic violence to raise awareness. The Criminal Just tice Club officers are Peter Jagella, president; Audra Newmeyer, vice president; Macenzie Walsh, secretary; and Tiffany Brungart, treasurer. Dr. Greg Koehle is the Criminal Justice Club advisor.