LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University is ramping up efforts to identify new ways to intertwine LHU's highly-skilled alumni network into the university's recruitment and retention efforts. University leaders are turning to volunteer board members from the LHU Foundation (LHUF) and the LHU Alumni Association to engage their respective networks into making an even greater impact on student success at The Haven.
Volunteers from both boards recently participated in an on-campus retreat with leaders from the LHU offices of advancement and enrollment management. The goal of the retreat was to identify ways in which each board can provide additional resources and professional development opportunities to help set LHU students up for optimum success after graduating.
"It was a great program, and the collective talent and creativity on the part of the administration, as well as our volunteer board members was on full display," said Steve Taselli, LHUF chairperson and 1978 Lock Haven State College graduate.
"The top three things I worry about as chair of the foundation board of directors are students, students and students," he added. "Our board's goal is to attract and retain resources for students. The alumni board is focused on alumni engagement and networking, but everything we do is always an act of service for the betterment of Lock Haven University students."
Opportunities enabling alumni to share their professional expertise, and to provide students with networking and internship opportunities, have long been staples in LHU's effort to help students succeed, but administrative leaders are now aiming to revolutionize the way in which alumni can engage with and impact students before, during and after their tenure on campus.
Many strategies have recently been initiated, or are on the path to implementation, including having alumni participate in on-campus and virtual open house events, letter writing campaigns to prospective students and their parents, the creation of an alumni mentorship network and more.
Dan Cruttenden, LHU Alumni Association president and 1973 alumnus, also attended the retreat. One of the primary aspects of the session that stood out to him was the vast array of challenges students face as they pursue their degree.
"Student retention is not just about students needing more money to stay in school," Cruttenden said. "It's about mentoring them, equipping them with healthy study habits, providing housing assistance, combatting food insecurity and more. Some students might be struggling to find a job or make ends meet, while others might be struggling with relational, family or other personal stresses in their lives."
"Prior to the retreat, I thought student retention only boiled down to money, but there are truly so many other ways in which our highly talented network of alumni can benefit LHU students, along with the generosity of providing philanthropic support," Cruttenden added.
A portion of the program also included a session aimed at educating board members on different ways to support 501c3 non-profits like the LHU Foundation beyond traditional cash gifts.
Cruttenden said the information provided in that session was highly impactful and he intends to start discussions with his financial advisor to set up an annual reallocation of funds from his retirement savings to LHU, as well as the possibility of adding a planned gift for Lock Haven University into his will.