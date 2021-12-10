LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University Community Service Office recently hosted its annual “Adopt A Family” project in partnership with the Salvation Army in Lock Haven.
Members of the LHU community were asked to donate gifts to children in need between Nov. 1-19. Volunteers were provided a wish list of items the children had requested.
The LHU community was able to provide 71 local children with an abundance of gifts. Without the campus support, many of these children would have had a less-fortunate holiday.
A total of 136 volunteers provided 258 hours of community service to this project. The average estimated dollar amount spent was $150 per child, and an estimated total of $10,650 in monetary donations were collected.