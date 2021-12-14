LOCK HAVEN — At the beginning of the fall semester, the Lock Haven University leadership and management in sport class, under professor Peter Campbell, was tasked with creating and hosting a 5K race event leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday –festively named the “Turkey Trot.” A total of 14 students were placed into six groups to plan and execute the project.
The event was a great success for the students and more importantly the Clinton County SPCA, who received a $2,400 donation from the event.
“The students in the class learn the leadership skills in managing an athletic event while helping and supporting one of the local charities in Lock Haven. I am very proud of the students and the fact they raised $2,400 for the local SPCA,” Campbell said. “I would also like to thank our main sponsor, Yvonne Hughes, CPA, and all of our sponsors and participants, for helping to make this a successful event.”
The Turkey Trot was a fantastic way to send the students into the Thanksgiving break after a stressful couple of months of planning and getting everything prepared for their Nov. 21 deadline.
“Being able to work with my fellow students to create something as meaningful as the Turkey Trot is something that will last with me for a lifetime. I couldn’t be more proud of my classmates and peers for the fantastic job they did,” said Bo Raho, a student in the class.
For more information about the Clinton County SPCA or to make a donation, visit http://clintoncountyspca.org.