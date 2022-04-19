LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University raised more than $248,000 in support for LHU students during its eighth annual “All In Day of Giving.” The money raised during the 24-hour fundraiser, held from 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, will support academic and athletic scholarships for LHU students.
While checks and other gifts continue to come in, as of April 14, donations from alumni, supporters, fans and sponsors like the LHU Foundation, Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) and URBN Flavourhaus totaled $248,410 — the most revenue ever generated during All In’s eight-year history. More than 900 donors made a gift during this year’s event; also a new high.
“This was our best All In yet,” said Joe Fiochetta, vice president for university advancement. “Year after year, our donors and alumni prove they are All In. The outpouring of support during this year’s event was especially inspirational. We can’t thank them enough.”
“Every dollar we raise helps make a Lock Haven University education more affordable,” he added. “Thanks to the generosity of The Haven Family, LHU students are better positioned to succeed today than they were yesterday.”
Throughout the 24-hour fundraiser various challenges were announced with donors having an opportunity to unlock additional money for the academic or athletic programs of their choosing.
Some challenges included the LHU Foundation New Donor Challenge, the LHU Foundation Farthest From the Nest Challenge, the LHU Volunteer Boards Soaring Higher Challenge, the PSECU Most Money Raised Athletics Challenge, the URBN Flavourhaus Social Media Photo Challenge and more.
Periodic status updates were made throughout the event on allin.lockhaven.edu and on the LHU Alumni Association, LHU Athletics and the main LHU Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Gifts to support Lock Haven University students can still be made by visiting www.givetolhu.com.
In conjunction with All In, on April 7, LHU also celebrated its Thank-A-Giver Day (TAG Day).
TAG Day is an on-campus celebration of the impact of donor support on student success at The Haven. Each year, students write handwritten notes to express their gratitude to donors who selflessly provide financial support to LHU students.
This year, students filled out 1,697 postcards thanking donors for going above and beyond to help them soar higher.