CURWENSVILLE – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit schedule for June.
- June 1, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 3, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon –4 p.m.
- June 6, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg,
- June 7, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- June 8, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- June 9, Graystone, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Frenchville, 2-4:30 p.m.
- June 13, Kylertown CAL, 10 a.m.-noon; Mt. View Market, Kylertown, noon-4 p.m.
- June 14, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- June 15, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- June 16, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- June 20, La Hose Hotel, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- June 21, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth, Irvona, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- June 22, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- June 24, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon-4 p.m.
- June 27, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- June 28, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- June 2, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
June 30, Graystone 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Frenchville VFW, 2-4:30 p.m.