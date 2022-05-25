CURWENSVILLE – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit schedule for June.

  • June 1, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • June 3, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon –4 p.m.
  • June 6, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg,
  • June 7, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
  • June 8, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
  • June 9, Graystone, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Frenchville, 2-4:30 p.m.
  • June 13, Kylertown CAL, 10 a.m.-noon; Mt. View Market, Kylertown, noon-4 p.m.
  • June 14, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • June 15, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • June 16, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
  • June 20, La Hose Hotel, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • June 21, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth, Irvona, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • June 22, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • June 24, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon-4 p.m.
  • June 27, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
  • June 28, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
  • June 2, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

June 30, Graystone 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Frenchville VFW, 2-4:30 p.m.

