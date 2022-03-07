CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the March, April and May programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. Most programs are free, but persons must register to attend by calling 814-765-2696.
On Tuesday, March 8, join us at 1 PM at the Liddle Gallery and put your artistic side to good use while painting an acrylic beautiful birdhouse (9” x 12” canvas). This class is $10/per person and has a limit of 20 participants. Jody Grumblatt is the owner and director of The Liddle Gallery.
Presenter, Nicole Switala, Wellness Advocate, will be presenting A Beginner’s Guide to Natural Living: Reducing Your Toxic Load on Tuesday, March 22, at 1 PM at the Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, Room A123. We live in a chemical-laden world, and these chemicals are literally making us sick. Essential oils have been used for thousands of years around the world to keep people healthy. Learn simple ways to help live a healthier lifestyle for all ages, how to destress your mind, build your immune system, and what harmful toxins could be in your products and what to do about it.
On Tuesday, April 5, at 1 PM, join us to hear about the Dangers of Prescription Drug Abuse Among Older Adults. Misuse of drugs, alcohol and prescription drugs is on the rise in the older adult population. In this workshop, we will utilize a screening tool for identifying abuse of substances, questions to ask prescribers regarding medication, common misconceptions about medications and community resources to help with misuse of medication. The presenter is Laura Gardner, Instructor at Lock Haven University.
The Life-Course of the Baby Boom Generation will be presented by Dr Jamie Foor, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Lock Haven University on Tuesday, April 19, at 1 PM. The Baby Boomers are one of the most influential generational cohorts in modern US history. This generation occurred due to a unique set of circumstances in US history. The Baby Boomers in turn, influenced and continue to influence the society they live in. We will explore how the Baby Boom occurred and the influential changes the Boomers made to American society. We will also consider how the development of generational cohorts before and after the Baby Boomers are influenced by the historical periods they live in.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory is offering a tour of the recent renovations and new addition that houses their onsite crematory. They are the only funeral home in the county with a funeral home and crematory under one roof. Come learn about all the cremation and burial options available today. Seth Beardsley and Brock Shaffer, owners, will take you on the tour scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 at 2:30 PM.
Can’t attend in person or the class is already filled? Join them via Zoom. To learn more, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 and ask for Cathie.
Registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
