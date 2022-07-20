KERSEY — Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) is teaming up with Rep. Mike Armanini to hold a Disability and Senior Resource Expo at the Red Fern Banquet Facility at 421 Old Kersey Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 26.
LIFT, a Center for Independent Living is located at 503 E. Arch St. in St. Marys, and is a nonprofit corporation that promotes a philosophy of independent living.
This expo is your one-stop source of information and resources for consumers, caregivers, family members, advocates, friends, agency representatives and members of the community. Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be given away.
This event is sponsored in part by PA Link and ATA.
For more information about LIFT or LIFT’s fundraiser, contact Cindy Feldbauer at 814-781-3050, ext. 202.