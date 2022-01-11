The January Jeff Tech student of the month is Nevaeh Lindemuth.
Lindemuth is a senior in the Culinary Arts program and is president of the Culinary shop. Her home school is the DuBois Area School District. She is the daughter of Ayla Becker of DuBois and granddaughter of Mary Geist of Summerville.
At Jeff Tech, Lindemuth is a member of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), is involved in the aevidum club (a club that focuses on the well-being of fellow students) and will be competing in the Skills USA Culinary and the Pro-Start Culinary competitions.
She is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Lindemuth volunteers with Relay for Life and in her spare time enjoys reading, photography and exploring nature. She has been accepted to Duquesne University for Forensic Science.