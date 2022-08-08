DuBOIS — Delaney Lingenfelter, from Reynoldsville, has recently joined the United States Air Force and is currently at basic military training.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
St. Marys woman accused of abusing children
-
Ridgway woman charged with assaulting child
-
Weedville man allegedly leads police on high-speed chase
-
Fair's livestock auction brings in $200,000
-
Wilcox man jailed for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills
-
100-year-old Coca-Cola logo discovered on side of Ridgway antique shop
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
87-year-old DuBois man enjoys creating YouTube videos, staying active
-
Tips on a new Pennsylvania law and rewarding your servers
-
Expansion coming to Blackbird Distillery
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.