REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s November student of the month is Morgan Little.
Little is a 10th grade student in the HVAC Shop and is vice president of the shop on yellow days. Her home school is the Brookville Area School District.
Little is a volunteer firefighter at Summerville Fire Station 7. Her hobbies include playing football and baseball with her cousins and spending time with family and family friends.
Her future plans are to get a job in the HVAC field and attend college to obtain a psychology degree. Some day, she would like to get married and have a family.