DuBOIS — INVICTUS LLC and Prevailer Entertainment present a holiday toy drive and live music event on Friday, Dec. 17 from 5-12 p.m.
Enjoy DuBois rock band The Wasted, State College acoustic act Kevo Can't Dance, Brockway rock band San Francisco Sex Toys. Brockway heavy metal band Neocracy, Brookville punk band Undethical and Clearfield hardcore rock Assault on 5TH band.
The $5 admission per person is waived when you bring a new toy or game as a donation.
What better way to have fun than enjoying live entertainment and throwing axes, knives and Ninja stars at stationary targets.
DuBois City police are working with INVICTUS and Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Inc (WPAL) to deliver toys to needy area children.
Call Joe at INVICTUS 814-661-4854 or stop by INVICTUS next to ACE Hardware in DuBois.