Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA... A combination of dry and windy conditions this afternoon will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across western Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 35 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 15 and 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.