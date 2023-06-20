BROCKWAY — The Mengle Memorial Library hosts local author, Kathy Myers, on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:30 pm. Myers will present on her new book, “The Pennsylvania Wilds and the Civil War.” Please contact the library at 814-265-8245 to register for this program.
Myers is a native of Ridgway, Elk County, where she has spent most of her life. She is married to her high school sweetheart, John, and they are the parents of one son and have two grandsons. She was the director of marketing at Elk County General Hospital in Ridgway, and prior to her retirement, she was the owner of Area Abstracting and Filing Service, a real estate settlement/title abstract company serving attorneys in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties.
A member of the seventh generation of her family to live in the Wilds, Myers is a historian, genealogist and writer who now resides in the Beechwoods of Jefferson County. She is a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants (GSMD), the founder and past governor of the Winslow Heritage Society, a member of the DuBois Area Historical Society and a member of the Jefferson County Historical Society. She has published pieces in local newspapers; in the Mayflower Quarterly, an international publication; and is a contributor to The Watershed Journal, a local literary publication.
Myers served her community as president of the Ridgway Area School Board, president of the Elk County General Hospital Auxiliary and president of the Elk County Recreation and Tourist Council. She served on the GSMD 2014 Congress Planning Committee, researched and compiled Junior Mayflower Descendants booklets for the GSMD Juniors Program, was a chairperson of the GSMD Marketing Committee and served as membership chair and assistant to the Historian for the Society of Mayflower Descendants in Pennsylvania. She was regent of the DuBois-Susquehanna chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Myers is a juried member of the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania.