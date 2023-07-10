DuBOIS — DuBois native actor and filmmaker, Chuck Lines (Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Orville, Men In Black 3, Modern Family, and many more) is holding auditions July 17-18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reitz Theater in DuBois for an independent horror film based on local tales of the supernatural.
Applicants may attend either day, or if unable to attend in person may submit a 1-2 minute video introducing yourself (include name, any acting experience, age you will be during filming, and confirm your night and evening availability) and telling a brief scary campfire story to HumanToonProductions@gmail.com by 7 p.m. on July 18.
Principal photography will take place from Aug. 9-26 at Camp Mountain Run. Production crew positions are also available and interested parties may contact us via email with any previous experience to be considered.
All cast and crew roles are offered on a strictly volunteer basis.
The following roles are available:
- Andrew –about 10 to 14 yrs old, goes on a haunted hike to face his fears and is the last survivor when the stories prove true.
- Alexandra and Emily –look 10 to 18, besties who watch horror movies together and LOVE urban legends.
- Tucker, Lackey 1 & Lackey 2 –aged roughly 14 to 18, the camp bullies.
- Billy –looks 14, youngest camp staff member, hits a ball out of the pool and gets dragged into the forest by “the creature”.
- Tyler –roughly 18 to 21, a senior staff member with scenes in swimming pool, later wrestles with guilt.
- Donnie –age 10, enthusiastically pesters the chaperones with innocent questions.
- Additional background actors –roughly ages 10 to 18.
Email HumanToonProductions@gmail.com with any questions.