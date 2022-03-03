ST. MARYS — In conjunction with National Engineering Week, The Community Education Center for Elk and Cameron Counties (CEC) collaborated with multiple organizations for the local Girls Exploring Engineering Day.
The CEC, along with Western PA Woman in Manufacturing (WIM), Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, Bots IQ, Seneca Highlands IU9 and Warren-Forest High Ed, organized both virtual and in person events throughout North western Pennsylvania.
“This is intended to introduce girls to engineering because we want them to see that there are career options for them in a field that is historically made up of men,” explained event Organizer Amy Goode. “There are so many different types of engineering that it can offer something to fit almost every interest.”
Emily Hamilton, biomedical engineer, moderated the virtual session which included Melissa Monarko, Chair of WiM Western PA and Engineering Panelists, Claire Niederriter (Ethicon, Inc.), Maddie Reineberg (J.V. Manufacturing), and Stephanie Stoughton (Domtar). A keynote was provided by Barbara Price, American Association of University Women (AAUW) highlighting the gender wage gap. Caralyn Harben and Olivia Wright from PSU Behrend showcased their Engineering Degree Program. Students were provided a Google Site with additional resources to help them further explore a career in engineering.
Following the virtual session, several locations continued the conversation with “hands on” in person events. Approximately 30 students from Elk, Cameron, Clearfield and Jefferson Counties met at the PSU Launchbox in DuBois for the program, which was coordinated by the CEC, Workforce Solutions, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education and the Northwest Industrial Resource Center.
Penn State DuBois engineering students Nicolette Bossard and Alena Keen, as well as engineering graduate and current University Park graduate student Linsea Paradis, guided the high schoolers as they got to experience Biomedical Engineering by designing and building a prosthetic leg out of provided materials utilizing the engineering design process.
During the hands-on portion, Paradis said, “We went through the engineering design process, and they got to see how it works in a real-world project.”
Following the activity, the PSU students shared details of their PSU experience and degree programs, explained what inspired them to pursue a career in engineering and offered advice as the high school students plan their own future careers.
Alena Keen said, “It’s great to give them the opportunity to speak with someone who is already in their college career in an engineering program and for them to get advice from someone that’s already doing it.”
The college mentors comments were well received, as one high school student claimed, “I loved that they had real people come in and tell their stories and experiences. I think it was super enjoyable.”
This program was made possible through partnerships between the CEC of Elk and Cameron Counties, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education, the North Central PA LaunchBox, Northwest Industrial Resource Center and Western PA Women in Manufacturing.
Female engineers wishing to be participate in future events should contact Amy Goode from the CEC at amy@communityedcenter.com or 814-781-3437.