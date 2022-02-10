DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus held their regular February meeting at McGivney Hall on Feb. 6, with grand knight Pete Brown presiding over another large assembly of members.
Following long established ceremony and roll call of officers were the reports of the treasurer and financial secretary. Council Chaplain Paul Boboige urged the members to pray and give alms.
The Council donated to the local Make-A-Wish, and committed to financially assist the First Communion program at the local parishes, and to continue the Community Service Scholarships for local high school seniors. The knights are also raising money for Bishop Persico’s Youth Projects through the sale of Caucus Calendars as well as local & statewide charities by the COAL Ticket fundraiser.
A St, Patrick’s Day Pizza Party will take place on March 19th for all members and their families, widows of the council, and candidates for membership in the Order.
Pro-Life Chairman Tom Tarcson informed the council of the success of the ultrasound initiative, and Bernie Gabriel instructed the membership on the Order’s pro-life website.
Free Throw Chairman Bob Boland said the council will hold a contest in late February, place & date soon to be announced. District Deputy Dave Johnston told the council of the Men’s Conference coming up in Erie soon.
The grand knight closed the meeting with prayer followed by food & fellowship.
The knights will meet again on March 6 at 7 p.m., following a special meeting on the annual reverse raffle at 6pm, and recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m.