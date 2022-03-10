ST. MARYS — It was a magical day at St. Marys Catholic Elementary School recently, as local magician Mike Gigliotti visited and performed two shows for students.
Gigliotti, Caesar’s Palace award-winning Master Magician Michelangelo, of Walston, performed magic, comedy and illusion shows to the delight of all children at the school.
Magic Mike danced to music, produced a live dove named Lexus and a white bunny named Samantha, along with providing plenty of audience participation magic with the students and teachers involving magical props, comedy skits and spellbinding illusions. The students in both groups gave Mike a standing ovation, cheered and kindly applauded his talents.
Magic Mike has been performing nationwide and in the area for over 25 years, and enjoys performing school shows because the children get to experience and learn about magic as well as participate in the show!
Mike also delivers a show ending message for everyone, that “We don’t necessarily need to watch a magic show every day to experience the joy of daily music, magic and laughter. We can find and realize those enjoyments in all the things we do in life. Listen to the music, look for the magic and hear the laughter and if we do. We have ourselves a first class ticket to the greatest show on Earth!”
If you school or group would like to schedule Magic Mike’s Amazing Magic, Comedy and Illusion show, please call 814-938-2346 or email mmmmagik@aol.com for more information.