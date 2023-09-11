BROCKWAY — Private Garrett Walker Faust, 19, of Brockway graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Sept. 1, 2023.
Faust successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Parris Island as one of 453 recruits in Training Platoon 2070.
While in recruit training, Faust achieved the following: Sharpshooter. Following 31 days home on leave, he will report to Camp Geiger for Military Combat Training then Military Occupation Specialty school. Faust will be stationed at an unreleased location following training.