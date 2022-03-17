ST. MARYS — St. Mary’s Lighthouse of Aglow International will be meeting at the Hallton Church of Christ, Bible Training Center, 657 Evergreen Drive, Ridgway.
This group encompasses the surrounding areas and all are welcome and invited to attend.
The group meets the third Tuesday of each month. It is a place where people can grow in their Christian faith and learn from others how they walk out their Christian walk in today’s world. They can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/saintmarysaglow or contact Candy Frey at 814-594-3610 for more information.
They were collecting items through March 15 for the nursing home residents in St. Marys and Ridgway.
Looking ahead, the North Central PA Aglow team is hosting a Power Advance/Retreat on April 29-May 1 at Wesley Woods Camp and Retreat Center in Grand Valley, PA. The theme is “Rendezvous with Destiny.”
If you are looking to grow deeper in your Christian faith, join them for some great from Theresa Davey, Diane Caliendo and Cathy Caylor. Praise and worship will be provided by Laurie Wong. All have been long time members of Aglow International and have a passion for wanting to share what Jesus has done in their lives and what He can do in yours. The cost for the weekend stay is $125 and includes the teaching sessions, lodging and meals. There is an option of attending Saturday only for $100, which includes meals and all teaching sessions.
The deadline to register is April 15. Persons can contact Candy at 824-594-3610, Cathy 824-590-5810 or Marsha 814-603-3351. They will provide registration and information that is needed.