BROOKVILLE — An informational meeting with the purpose of forming a non-profit organization to link the northern terminus of the Redbank Valley Trail in Brookville to the Five Bridges Trail with its western terminus in Allens Mills, both in Jefferson County, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Brookville Chamber of Commerce, 100 Franklin Ave., Brookville.
The intention is to complete a missing link which will provide a continuous 104 mile trail from the Armstrong Trails in the south to Ridgway in the north.
This path will provide a multi-day journey for hikers and bicyclists and contribute greatly to the economic impact of the region, as well as providing additional outdoor recreation.
The Facebook link provides more detailed information: https://www.facebook.com/Brookville-Trail-Hub-106928585056384/
A 2015 user survey conducted by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy calculated the annual economic impact of the Clarion/Little Toby Trail to be $897,593 for a stand-alone 18-mile trail which can easily be round-tripped in one day. The impact of a multi-day trail alliance will multiply that amount greatly, as has been the experience of the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) https://gaptrail.org/ Purple route is designated as the PA Wilds Loop which has an economic impact of $8.3 annually.