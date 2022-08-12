Kristine Foltz

DuBOIS — Kristine Foltz of Colwell Banker Developac Realty recently earned both the ABR (Accredited Buyer’s Representative) designation and the SRS (Seller Representative Specialist) designation. Both distinguished designations are awarded by the National Association of Realtors via the Center for REALTOR Development.

