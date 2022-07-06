DuBOIS — Wendy DeSalve with Brightstone Realty Group, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country.
The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®.
DeSalve joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
The SRS designation elevates professional standards, enhances individual performance, and provides the knowledge and skills essential in professionally and ethically representing sellers and allows Wendy to deliver client level services with integrity.
DeSalve can be reached by calling Brightstone Realty Group at 814-375-6060.