ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400.
- Kent Carrier of Brockway, who is in the computational mathematics program.
- Ryan Webb of Kane, who is in the software engineering program.
- Justin Mishic of Kane, who is in the computer science program.
- Jon Mishic of Kane, who is in the computer science program.
- Avery Finkle of State College, who is in the management information systems program.