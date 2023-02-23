ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400.

  • Kent Carrier of Brockway, who is in the computational mathematics program.
  • Ryan Webb of Kane, who is in the software engineering program.
  • Justin Mishic of Kane, who is in the computer science program.
  • Jon Mishic of Kane, who is in the computer science program.
  • Avery Finkle of State College, who is in the management information systems program.

