SCRANTON – Local residents were among than 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
The students are:
- Ashley E. Usaitis of DuBois, a sophomore biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
- Lauren P. Usaitis of DuBois, a senior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.